PEW lauds govt’s energy improvement initiatives

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Sunday lauded the government for paying proper attention to resolve energy crisis and urged for upgrading transmission and distribution system.

The government should introduce proper energy conservation measures and get latest technology to boost energy efficiency which will help it save billions of dollars, said Dr. Murtaza

Mughal, President PEW in a statement issued here.

He said that energy efficiency can help save thousands of megawatt of electricity, millions of litres of fuel and great volume of natural gas as many nations are spending billions to become energy efficient.

Almost half of the electricity consumed in buildings can be saved for which we need to follow conservation laws adopted in the EU, he added.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that power plants are wasting a lot of energy, which if saved, will reduce electricity

tariff, cut cost, and revolutionize the energy landscape.

Heat emitting from the industrial boilers is being wasted which if saved can save energy worth billions of dollars and will also ensure industrial expansion, reduce prices and enable a lot of products to compete with rivals in the international market.