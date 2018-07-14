PEW for constructing dams to ensure water security

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP):The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Saturday stressed the need for constructing dams and water reservoirs to ensure water security in the country.

Reducing dependence on India and Afghanistan for water by constructing dams and water reservoirs was essential

for national security as water was being used as an effective weapon against

Pakistan, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW in a statement issued here.

Dams will not only ensure water security but also reduce dependence on fossil fuel

balancing the energy mix which is heavily tilted towards oil, he said.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the cost of the construction of the dam

has jumped by billions due to delays and exchange rate erosion, adding Rs 101

billion was required for purchasing land and resettlement of people while

reservoir will need an investment of Rs 650 billion.

Dr. Mughal said that nation was contributing for construction of two

dams which was laudable but the cost could not be covered through charity.

It requires the resources which could only be met through loans worth billions of

dollars.

He said that dams would also reduce dependence on furnace oil, saving billions of dollars in energy imports.

It will reduce the cost of power generation, triggering economic activity,

creating jobs, boosting exports and revenue.