Petroleum Prices for October announced

ISLAMABAD, Sept 30 (APP): The Government Thursday announced the
prices of petroleum products for the period starting from October 1,
2017 until midnight on October 31, 2017.
On the basis of the prevailing prices in the international
market, OGRA recommended an increase of Rs. 2.35/Litre in the price
of MS 92 RON Petrol, increase of Rs. 2.17/Litre in the price of High
Speed Diesel (HSD),increase of Rs. 19.32/Litre in the price of
Kerosene Oil, and increase of Rs. 14.09/Litre in the price of Light
Diesel Oil (LDO), with effect from October 1, 2017.
After considering the proposal of OGRA, Prime Minister
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has decided that the prices of HSD, MS 92 RON
Petrol and LDO will be increased by Rs. 2.00/Litre each, while the
price of Kerosene Oil will be increased by Rs. 4.00/Litre, with
effect from October 1, 2017 until midnight on October 31, 2017.
As a result, the new prices of MS 92 RON Petrol will be Rs. 73.50 per
Litre; High Speed Diesel (HSD) price will be Rs. 79.40 per
Litre, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) price will be Rs. 46.00 per Litre while
price of Kerosene Oil will be Rs. 48.00[ per Litre.
