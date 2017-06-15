Petroleum ministry recovers Rs 4.7 bln from E&P companies

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources has recovered outstanding payments amounting to Rs 4.7 billion

from different oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) companies on

account of production bonus, social welfare and marine research fee during

the last four years.

In a bid to restore confidence of locals in exploration activity

areas, the ministry recovered 1639.23 million production bonus, Rs 11,988.25 million social welfare funds and Rs 1,100.51 million marine research fee from the E&P companies, official sources Thursday told APP.

“An amount of Rs 4,727.99 million has been recovered and deposited

in accounts of concerned DCOs of oil and gas producing districts for carrying out welfare schemes for locals,” they said.

Facilities like health, education, water supply, improved drainage and

sewerage system are provided to locals in oil and gas producing Tehsils and

Districts across the country, the sources said.