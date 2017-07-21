Petroleum Miistry to execute Rs190 mln new projects in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural
Resources would execute two new projects worth Rs 190 million for coal exploration and evaluation in different localities of Balochistan besides carrying out a survey for underground water in Quetta.
“Out of total Rs 190.033 million estimated cost, an amount of Rs
88.023 million has been allocated to carry out two new schemes for coal
exploration and evaluation in Nosham and Bahlol Areas of Balochistan, and
the underground water survey,” official sources said.
Answering a question, they said the ministry would spend Rs 554.291
million, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18),
to execute four ongoing and two new projects to step up exploration activities
of natural resources for achieving self-reliance in the energy sector.
An amount of Rs 415.807 have been earmarked to acquire four drilling
rigs and their accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan.
While Rs 37.977 million would be spent on appraisal of newly
discovered coal resources in Badin and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.
The funds amounting to Rs 8.992 million would be utilized in
exploration and evaluation of metallic and minerals in Bela and Uthal areas
of district Lasbella, Balochistan.
Similarly, Rs 3.492 million have been reserved for exploration of
Tertiary Coal in the Central Salt Range of Punjab.
