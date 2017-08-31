Petroleum Division signs 15 agreements, MoUs in five years

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Petroleum Division of the Energy
Ministry has signed 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding
(MoUs) with different countries during the last five years to enhance
cooperation in the field of energy.
The agreements were signed with Azerbaijan, Turkey, Qatar, Iran,
China, Russia, Turkmenistan, United Kingdom and Kuwait, official sources
told APP.
Giving details, they said Pakistan signed an agreement Azerbaijan on
cooperation in the field of energy February 28, 2017.
While, the government inked an agreement with Turkey to enhance
cooperation in the field of Hydrocarbon on February 23,
2017.
It signed an MoU for export of Liquefied Natural Gas from the State
of Qatar on February 6, 2012. Whereas, an agreement on cooperation in
energy sector between Qatar and Pakistan was signed in 2015.
A cooperation agreement between Pakistan and Iran was signed
on December 1, 2012 to complete the much-awaited Iran-Pakistan Gas
Pipeline Project.
A Framework Agreement between National Energy Administration of
China and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (now Petroleum
Division) on Gwadar-Nawabshah LNG Terminal and Pipeline Project
was signed April 20th, 2015.
Pakistan and Russia inked an agreement to construct North-South
(Karachi-Lahore) gas pipeline on October 16, 2015.
An MoU was signed between the Ministry of Oil and Gas of
Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (now
Petroleum Division) to increase cooperation in the field of fuel and
energy Sector March 16, 2017.
Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL)/Sui Southern Gas
Company Limited (SSGCL), Asia Pacific Corporation UK and Sptech (Pvt)
Limited Sweden signed an MoU May 19, 2015 to mitigate gas losses, carrying
out a pre-feasibility study on gas conservation/efficiency through
rehabilitation, up-gradation and optimization of existing gas distribution
network including replacement of existing gas meters with Automated
metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart metering system.
On February 17, 2015, an MoU was signed for cooperation in joint
venture projects in Exploration and Production (E&P) Sector
among Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan
Petroleum Limited (PPL) and Turkish Petroleum Corporation.
Whereas, the government signed two MoUs with Kirthan
Pakistan B.V., a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, a state
owned company of the Government of Kuwait, on strategic partnership basis.
Subsequently, in terms of MOUs, Petroleum Concession Agreement and
Exploration License over two blocks were signed on Government to
Government basis.
A long-term agreement for procurement of Gasoil was signed
between Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited – renewable after every three year. The contract is
currently valid from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017.
An MoU entitled as “Geosciences Cooperation between China
Geological Survey (CGS) and Geological Survey of Pakistan” (GSP) for
“Geochemical Mapping in Pakistan” was signed on July 27 2010 at Beijing.
The MoU was extended in 2014.
Saindak Metals Limited signed a lease contract with MCC of China
in 2001 for Saindak Copper-Gold Project (District Chaghi, Balochistan) for
a period of 10 years effective from October 2,2002 for
undertaking ore mining through processing and smelting to blister
copper. The lease term was extended from expiry date in October
2012 to October 31, 2017 through an Addendum to the Lease Contract.
Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) signed an
agreement with MCC HuayeDuddar Mining Company (Private) Limited
[MGD] of China on June 15, 2015 for Dummar Lead-Zinc Mining Project
(District Lasbela, Balochistan) for development, oremining and minerals
processing (lead LL&zinc concentrate production).
The Original contract was signed with MCC China in November 2003
and MHD replaced that company through an addendum to the agreement.
The lease/contract period with MI ID is valid upto January 14, 2035.
