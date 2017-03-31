Petrol, diesel price up by Rs 1 per liter

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq

Dar Friday announced to increase prices of petrol and High Speed

Diesel (HSD) by Rs 1 per liter each which would be applicable for

the month of April 2017.

According to a statement, the price of petrol was being increased from

Rs 73 to Rs 74 per liter and HSD from Rs 82 to Rs 83 for the month of April, Ishaq Dar addressing a press conference in Dubai said.

He said the rates for kerosene oil and light diesel oil kept

unchanged despite recommendation of hike in price for these

commodities by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

“Based on hike in petroleum prices in the international

market, OGRA recommended the government to increase price of petrol

by Rs 2.28 per liter, HSD by Rs 2.04 per liter while the

price of Kerosene Oil and Light Diesel Oil was recommended to be

increased by Rs 13.76 and Rs 7.73 per liter respectively”, he added.

The minister said the government would bear burden of Rs 3

billion as subsidy during the month for not passing on the increase

in international prices to the consumers.

The finance minister is currently on an official visit to Dubai where

he would be engaged with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Article-4 Consultations.