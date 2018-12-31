Petrol, diesel price down by Rs4.86, Rs4.26 per liter

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):The government announced Monday cut in price of petrol for the month of January 2019 by Rs4.86 per litre while that of High Speed Diesel by Rs4.26.The price of Kerosene oil has also been reduced by Rs0.52 and that of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs2.16 per litre, a finance ministry statement said.The new price of Ms 92 RON (petrol) to be applicable for the month of January would be Rs90.97, while that of HSD would be Rs106.68 per litre.

Similarly, the new price of kerosene oil and LDO would be Rs 82.98 and Rs 75.28 per litre respectively.