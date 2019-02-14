Peshawari Cobblers prepare traditional Peshawari chappal for PSL players

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):As the Pakistan Super League (PSL) fever elsewhere among cricket lovers, Pakistani Peshawar cobblers are also showing their love and support for their favorite teams by presenting them gift of hand made leather Peshawari Chappal for PSL players.

Although thousands of shoes and sandals are present around the world yet Peshawari Chappal requires no introduction in internationally market.

According to cobblers, Peshawari Chappals have fashion signature for nearly every Pakistani and there is no religious festival or occasion considered complete without wearing Peshawari Chappal.