Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, coach visit Peshawar Press Club

PESHAWAR, Mar 20 (APP): Owner of Peshawar Zalimi Cricket Team, Javed Afridi Monday said that he will continue his efforts for cricket talent across the Khyber Paktunkhwa.

He said this in Meet the Press Program at Peshawar Press Club accompanied by senior journalist Salim Safi and Team Coach Muhammad Akram.

Javed Afridi said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have given him great honour, love and support due to which the team has won the Pakistan Supper League (PSL).

Javed Afridi said that our success does not end here adding we will bring more successes at international level and will earn a good name for Peshawar and the country.

He said that they have a lot of offers from different cricket leagues.

The city have seen allot of sorrows, now we will bring smiles on our

faces, said Afridi. He said that he is honoured that all the international players of his team agreed to come to Pakistan and play the PSL final in Lahore.

He further said that Zalmi’s Captain Darren Sammy love Pakistan and

team Peshawar Zalmi. Though Sammy is from a country far away from us, he is from a different culture, but he has really become the part of our culture he said.

Javed Afridi said that we have no political affiliation adding we honour

and respect all the national political leaders and visited all those who have invited us we wouldn’t politicize our team.