Peshawar Zalmi wins PSL final beating Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE, Mar 5 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 58 runs to win the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) here on Sunday night at Gadaffi stadium.

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz Ahmad won the toss and invited Peshawar Zalmi to bat on a supporting wicket.

Peshawar Zalmi, powered by a quick fire (40) by top scorer Kamran Akmal, scored 148 for 6 in allotted 20 overs before bowling out Quetta at 90 in 16.3 overs.

Englishman David Malan along with Kamran Akmal set flow of runs by adding 42 runs for the opening stand. David (17) tried a back foot stroke and dragged the ball onto the stumps off a sharp delivery of West Indian pacer Rayad Emrit. Malan hit one six and one four off 12 balls.

Kamran, the highest scorer of PSL, continued his form with the bat and put on 40 runs for the second wicket along with West Indian Marlon Samuels, cracking six hits through the fence and one six in 32 ball, before being LBW by Hassan Khan at the grand total of 82 for 2.

Peshawar suffered two quick setbacks and were reduced to 4 for 84 when Samuel (19) was bowled by Nawaz after slamming two sixes and one four in 17 balls. At 86 Peshawar lost their fourth wicket of Khurshid Shah (1) who was stumped by wicket keeper Sarfraz.

Peshawar’s batting hope, the former Pakistan captain Muhmmad Hafeez departed after making 12 as he was caught by Nawaz off Emirt who bowled Iftikhar Ahmad (14) to get the rare chance of being at a hat trick which was denied by West Indies Daren Sammy.

Darren (28) and England’s Chris Jordan (8) produced 36 for the sixth wicket unbroken stand to help their side to reach a good total.

Emrit was the pick of the Quetta bowlers, taking three wickets for 31 runs and Hassan Khan captured two for 34, while Muhammad Nawaz took one for 15.

Quetta had a shaky start losing first two wickets at a total of just 5 runs. Morne Van Wyk (1) was run out at (1), and four runs later Bangladeshi Anamul Haq (3) fell caught on the bowling of Mohammad Asghar.

Things turned bad to worst for Quetta when their key batsman Ahmad Shahzad (1) fell cheaply caught by Khushdil off pacer Hassan.

Then the task was left at the shoulders of skipper Sarfraz. But the sky fell on Quetta when reliable Sarfraz (22) was brilliantly stumped by Kamran off the bowling of Hafeez, leaving the opponents at 4 for just 31 runs. Sarfraz hit five fours off 22 balls.

Quetta ran out of luck and their wickets continued to fall as Peshawar found themselves well on the path of victory. Quetta lost their fifth wicket of Saad Nasim (4) at 37 caught by Iftikhar off Wahab Riaz.

Ervine and Anwar Ali contributed 35 runs for the sixth wicket. Ervine (24 with two fours) was bowled by Asghar at a total of 6 for 72 and at the same total Quetta lost their seventh wicket of Nawaz (0). Anwar fell after making (20 with two fours) with defeat widely staring at Quetta.

Peshawar Spinner Muhammad Asghar was the highest wicket taker with 3 for 16, pacer Hassan Ali took 2 for 13, Wahab Riaz 2 for 13, Muhammad Hafeez and Chris Jordan got one wicket each.