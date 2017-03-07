Peshawar Zalmi owner announces to take whole team to ‘Umrah’

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi has announced to take whole team to perform `Umrah’ after winning the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to thank Allah.

Javed Afridi also clarified the statement regarding head shave and said he told Darren Sammy about shaving the head after performing `Umrah’, but Sammy did not understand the whole thing and made an announcement, private news channel reported.