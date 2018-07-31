Peshawar Zalmi announces Azadi Cup in August

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday announced holding Azadi Cup from August 7 in KPK under the umbrella of Zalmi Foundation.

“The prime objective of holding the event is to mark the Independence Day celebrations and provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent yet again,” said Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Arfidi here.

He said that Peshawar Zalmi had taken lead by coming up with different ideas to engage the youth in cricket events which have proved big success.

Javed Afridi said there is dire need to strengthen the base of cricket and this tournament is yet another step forward to identify new cricket talent, which will be shortlisted for further grooming.

To further enhance the excitement of the youth for the Independence feve, he said Azadi Cup will have 60 teams which will be competing against each other. Top 6 teams will go for the final rounds.

Javed Afridi expressed his feelings saying that “The players who benefited from the Zalmi Haier 100 pitches project will be seen in action in the Azadi Cup. We believe that the practice they have done on these pitches will be put to good use in the event. Peshawar Zalmi is committed to facilitating our youth in every way we can”.

Zalmi Foundation is determined to create cricket playing and cricket related activities and it is always coming up with new and improved ways to take this mission forward , he asserted.

The final will be played on independence day, August 14.