Peshawar wins KP Inter-Divisional Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, Jul 01 (APP):Peshawar clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisional Volleyball Championship after defeating strong Bannu Dvision in the thrill-packed final played here at PSB Coaching Center on Sunday.
Deputy Director Sports KP Aziz Ullah Jan was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director Sports Tariq Khan, Secretary General KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, officials and large number of players from various participating teams were also present.
The final was started on fast tempo and both Peshawar and
Bannu played well and gave each other a tough fight. Peshawar took the first
two sets at 27-25 and 29-27 but Bannu on the other hands staged a strong come
back and took the third sets at 23-25 and 26-28. To make the tally 2-2 both
Peshawar and Bannu players played well specially at the net with some beautiful
spikings were also witnessed.
It was the fifth and decisive set in which Peshawar faced
tough resistance as Bannu was leading by 2-9, 4-13, 7-17 but Peshawar played
with determination and succeeded in leveling the set on couple of occasion and
also got the set by 25-23. Thus Peshawar won the final by 3-2.
Speaking on this occasion, Khalid Waqar, who also coached
Pakistan team, lauded the support extended by Directorate of Sports KP. He said
all the seven divisional teams took part from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the
teams were provided accommodations, food, and travelling on behalf of KP
Volleyball Association. He said KP is full of volleyball talent and that is why
most of the players in Pakistan Junior and Senior teams are hailing from Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa.
In his brief chat, Aziz Ullah Jan ensured that the
Directorate of Sports KP would extend all out support to the association for
holding various activities at junior and senior levels. He said DG Sports KP
Junaid Khan is very keen and that is why more than 11500 players, both male and
female, took part in the Under-23 Games wherein all kits including
track-suites, shoes, daily allowances, traveling were provided to the players
and now names have already been finalized of those who got positions in various
games would be provided sports scholarship so that they could continue their
studies alongside games.
At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash
prizes to the winners and runners-up.