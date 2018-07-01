Peshawar wins KP Inter-Divisional Volleyball Championship

PESHAWAR, Jul 01 (APP):Peshawar clinched the trophy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-Divisional Volleyball Championship after defeating strong Bannu Dvision in the thrill-packed final played here at PSB Coaching Center on Sunday.

Deputy Director Sports KP Aziz Ullah Jan was the chief guest on this occasion. Deputy Director Sports Tariq Khan, Secretary General KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar, officials and large number of players from various participating teams were also present.

The final was started on fast tempo and both Peshawar and

Bannu played well and gave each other a tough fight. Peshawar took the first

two sets at 27-25 and 29-27 but Bannu on the other hands staged a strong come

back and took the third sets at 23-25 and 26-28. To make the tally 2-2 both

Peshawar and Bannu players played well specially at the net with some beautiful

spikings were also witnessed.

It was the fifth and decisive set in which Peshawar faced

tough resistance as Bannu was leading by 2-9, 4-13, 7-17 but Peshawar played

with determination and succeeded in leveling the set on couple of occasion and

also got the set by 25-23. Thus Peshawar won the final by 3-2.

Speaking on this occasion, Khalid Waqar, who also coached

Pakistan team, lauded the support extended by Directorate of Sports KP. He said

all the seven divisional teams took part from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the

teams were provided accommodations, food, and travelling on behalf of KP

Volleyball Association. He said KP is full of volleyball talent and that is why

most of the players in Pakistan Junior and Senior teams are hailing from Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa.

In his brief chat, Aziz Ullah Jan ensured that the

Directorate of Sports KP would extend all out support to the association for

holding various activities at junior and senior levels. He said DG Sports KP

Junaid Khan is very keen and that is why more than 11500 players, both male and

female, took part in the Under-23 Games wherein all kits including

track-suites, shoes, daily allowances, traveling were provided to the players

and now names have already been finalized of those who got positions in various

games would be provided sports scholarship so that they could continue their

studies alongside games.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash

prizes to the winners and runners-up.