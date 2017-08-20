Peshawar White upset Dir on sudden-death penalty shoot-out in KP Inter-District Soccer

PESHAWAR, Aug 20 (APP): Peshawar White upset Dir Upper on a sudden-death penalty shoot-out battle in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Football Championship being played here at Sumbal Khan Football ground, Qayyum Sports Complex on Sunday.

A good number of spectators were also enjoyed the thrilling match with their cheering hands and appreciation to the two teams of making incisive rallies of attacks. Both Peshawar White and Dir Upper exhibited a classic display of short-passes but despite on field performance none of the team could score any goal in the 90-minute play.

It was the second victory of the Peshawar White in the Championship, first it defeated Charsadda by 2-1 in the opening match wherein Taimour scored both the goal while Javed reduced the margin for Charsadda. With the victory against Dir Upper Peshawar White moved to the semi-finals.

This time against Dir Upper, Peshawar White front-line Taimour, Aziz played well and made some individual bursts but failed to score any goal. On the other hands Dir Upper got a lucky chance of scoring with Tufail missed a golden opportunity of converting a penalty kick.

Peshawar White have made three easy goal scoring opportunities but first Taimour saw his left kick attempt went wide from the goal-post and secondly Aziz missed a sure goal opportunity.

After onslaught by Peshawar White forwards, Dir Upper team managed their position accordingly and made some good inroads as a result it was in the 13th minute when Dir awarded a penalty kick but Tufail missed the target as his forceful kick kissed out the upper-up.

The two teams were tied a goal-less draw in the first session and similarly none of them could score any goal despite chances in the second-half as well. To decide the fate of the match both were awarded five each penalty kicks.

The five each penalty kicks were also tied as both scored 5-5, thus stretching to sudden-death wherein Peshawar scored the sixth, seven and eight attempt but Dir Upper after converting six, and seventh, failed to utilize the eight attempt, thus Peshawar won the match by 8-7.

The match was nicely supervised by Ikram, Abdur Rehman and Dilawar while Qazi Muhammad Asif acted as match referee.

Earlier, before the start of the match Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah was the chief guest on this occasion and the players of both Peshawar White and Dir Upper were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary and international footballer Basit Kamal, Abdul Shakoor were also present.

In his brief chat with the players, Syed Saqlain Shah lauded the organizing committee for holding Inter-District Football Championship in which teams from 16 districts are taking part. He also assured all out support to KP Football Association in organizing such event. He termed competitive exposure vital for the upcoming players to show their hidden talent.