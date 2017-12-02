Peshawar terror attack aiimed at destabilising Pakistan: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Saturday said the terror attack on the Agriculture Directorate in Peshawar was aimed at destabilising the country.

Pakistan with rich resources of oil, gas, gold and silver along with talented people, was an important country in the region and

its enemies always remained busy in creating conspiracies against it, he said while speaking during a PTV talk-show.

The KP governor said all political parties and their leadership would have to rise above their differences and work together for

the development of the country.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Sheikh Rohail Asghar, while speaking in the same programme, strongly condemned the terrorist attack. The terrorists, he said, had no religion. Enemies did not want Pakistan to become a stable

country and were consistently hatching conspiracies, but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs, he added.