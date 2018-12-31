Peshawar surrounding mountains identified for new plantations, Fruits for All program in offing: Minister

PESHAWAR, Dec 31 (APP):Provincial Minister for Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Umar here on Monday said surrounding mountains near Peshawar were identified for new plantations would add beauty of the Walled City besides counterbalancing effects of climate change and global warming in the region.

“Forest Department will carry out special plantation campaigns on barren ‘Basheywali Mountain near Hayatabad Peshawar under Billions Trees Afforstration Project (BTAP) to make it lush green besides making it a tourist resort to attract foreign and domestic tourists,” he told APP on Monday.