Peshawar Division Basketball team announced

PESHAWAR, Oct 21 (APP):Peshawar Division Saturday announced a 15-member squad for the forthcoming National Inter-Divisional Grade-A Basketball Championship to commencing from October 28 to 30, 2017 at Faisalabad.

Talking to APP, international basketball player Raj Meer Shinwari said that a total of eight teams have already been qualified for the Grade-A from across Pakistan after playing in the Grade-B held in Peshawar in May this year.

He said that from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa three teams qualified for the Inter-Divisional National Championship comprising Peshawar Division, Hazara Division and FATA. The team will leave for Faisalabad on Oct 27, 2017.

He said Pervez Saddiq, a former national basketball player, was the head of the selection committee with other members comprising Din Muhammad, and Raj Meer Shinwari thoroughly monitored the performances of the players.

The selected players, Abdul Wahab (Captain), Nafees Khan, Muhammad, Shahan, Rizwan Khan, Saud Ur Rehman, Muhammad Faisal, Junaid Khan, Arshad Khan, Shehzad Khan, Riaz Khan, Junaid Junior. Pervez Sadiq will act as team manager while Muhammad Ali will be the coach of the team.