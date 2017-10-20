Peshawar District 5-aside Super League Hockey begins

PESHAWAR, Oct 20 (APP):Peshawar District 5-aside Super League Hockey got under way here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Friday.

Director General Sports Junaid Khan formally inaugurated the League carrying a total of 13 teams in three different categories comprising Under-16, Junior and Senior. Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Saeed Khan, Secretary KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, President Peshawar District Hockey Association Haji Hidayat Ullah, hockey academy coaches Yasir Islam and Zia Ur Rehman Binori, Director Development KP Niamat Ullah Marwat, players and officials were also present.

In the opening match of the Senior category Peshawar Blues defeated Peshawar Green by 6-4 in a thrilling match, Junaid, Salman scored two goals each while Qaiser and Ihsan scored one goal each. For Peshawar Green Umair, Zahid, Jehanzeb and Bilal scored one goal each.

In the Junior category Peshawar Cobra beat Tiger by 7-5. Danial scored three goals, Zeeshan and Abbas scored two goals each while for Tiger Gohar scored two goals, Ihsan and Zahid Ullah scored one goal each.

In the Under-16 category Civil Quarters club bat Qisa Khawani by 11-9. Ismail scored three goals, Amir, Hamza, Jawad and Rahad scored two goals each while for Qisa Khawani team Sadam scored hat-trick, followed by Sameer, Bilal and Wahid with two goals each.

Speaking on this occasion, Junaid Khan said that for the promotion of hockey in the provinces the government has decided to lay new hockey pitches and by December this year laying of hockey turfs at Qazi Mohib Hockey Stadium Bannu would be completed while new hockey turf would be laid at, Abbottabad, Buner and Swat.