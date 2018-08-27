Pervez Khattak assumes charge as Defence Minister

RAWALPINDI, Aug 27 (APP):Pervez Khattak on Monday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Defence.

He was received by newly-appointed Secretary Defence, Lt. General (Retd) Ikram-Ul-Haq at Ministry of Defence, Rawalpindi, said a statement issued here.

Pervez Khattak held introductory meeting with the senior officers of the ministry. He was also briefed about the role and functions of Ministry and its allied organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Armed Forces of the country would be strengthened in terms of resources and equipment to make country’s defence impregnable.