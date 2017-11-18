Pervaiz visits Abbottabad to review arrangements for Nawaz’s public gathering

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 18(APP): Senator Pervez Rasheed on Saturday said that former prime mnister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would start the election campaign of Pakistan Muslim League-nawaz (PML-N) from Abbottabad.

Pervez Rasheed, who is also former federal minister for information, broadcasting and national heritage, was talking to media persons after visiting the Post Graduate College ground to review the arrangements for the public gathering, which would be addressed by Nawaz Sharif.

He said Hazara was the hub of PML-N and its people would give a historical welcome to their beloved leader Nawaz Sharif.

The people of Hazara had played a pivotal role as they voted for the creation of Pakistan in referendum. They were by birth members

of PML, he added.

Earlier, on his arrival at the college ground, PML-N workers showered rose petals and chanted welcome slogans.

Advisor to PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr Ameer Muqam, MPA

Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, General Secretary PML-N Abbottabad District and a large number of party workers were

also present during the visit.