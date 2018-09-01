Pervaiz, Tareen hope Alvi to win presidential election

LAHORE, Sep 01 (APP):Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz

Elahi Saturday expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf

(PTI) nominated candidate for president Dr Arif Alvi will win

election with a majority vote.

In a joint news conference with PTI senior leaders

including Dr Arif Alvi, Jehangir Tareen and others at his

residence here, the PA Speaker said that independent

members in the Punjab Assembly Jugno Mohsin and Muavia Azam

would also support Arif Alvi in the presidential elections.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief

Dr Tahirul Qadri and senior leader Khurram Gandapur were also

in contact and justice would be provided to the victims of

Model Town tragedy.

Dr Arif Alvi said while addressing the media that Muslim

League (Q) leaders, Ch Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi had

assured their support, adding that experience of both leaders

would be beneficial in the politics.

He vowed that he would serve the nation and try to link

all provinces in a strong federation after becoming president.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and the party for

nominating him as the candidate of the president of Pakistan.

To a question, he said the PTI was now at a responsible

position and it would work with the coordination of all

parties to improve the situation of Karachi, adding that

MQM was already in alliance with the PTI whereas the PTI

would take the PPP on board for the betterment of the city.

“We are confident to win the president election with

heavy mandate,” he said.

He also thanked all alliance parties for welcoming him

in the provincial capital.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said, on the occasion, that

they were going to Balochistan, Sindh and KPK and the party

was confident that Dr Arif Alvi would win the election with

a margin.

To a question, Tareen in a light mood said an aeroplane

saves time if it is expansive.