Pervaiz Malik greets newly elected office bearers of FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Commerce and Textile, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik Saturday greeted the newly elected office bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hoped they will play their vital role in accelerating the economic growth in the country.

Congratulating the Central Chairman United Business Group and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik he on landslide victory in FPCCI annual elections, the minister said that a number of concrete steps were being taken to increase volume of country’s overall exports besides addressing issues of business community with consultation of Federation of Pakistan Commerce and Industry, an apex trade body in the country.

He also congratulated newly elected President Ghazanfar Bilour and hoped that he will endeavor hard to help address the concerns and problems being confronted by business community and will further strengthen unity among the business community,” a press release Saturday said.

He expressed these views while in his felicitation message on the eve of thumping victory of United Business Group in FPCCI elections.

The federal minister congratulated the Patron-in-Chief of UBG SM Muneer and its Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik on the historic victory of group’s panel in FPCCI election 2018.

Pervaiz Malik said that his ministry would provide all-out support to business community and remove bottle necks hampering speedy development, asserting that step were also being taken for successful implementation of export package announced by the government in an effort to jack-up country’s exports.

He said that Pakistani products could not get their proper market share due to high input cost, assuring that government was taking remedial measures to this effect so as to make Pakistani merchandise compatible in the global markets.

Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked the federal minister for his good wishes and assured him that they would support the business friendly policies of the government.

He said good working environment will enhance the capacity of our workers enabling them to compete internationally.

“We hope that the federal commerce minister will make every effort to accomplish economic revitalization and an escape from deflation, while steadily implementing growth strategies.”

He said that survival of the Pakistan is directly linked with better economy followed by politically stabled government.

He said that the government should offer special package of power and gas tariffs for rapid industrial growth on the pattern of China, he said.

As a result of high tariffs and taxation, cost of production is increasing and cannot compete in global market thus badly hampering export substantially, he concluded.

He said that UBG firmly believes in rule of law, promotion of democratic norms and supremacy of the constitution besides complete transparency in the affairs of federation and is capable of playing a vital role for the unity and economic strength of Pakistan and during previous tenure, elected office bearers from UBG, have set an example by serving all the business community, evenly.