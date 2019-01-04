Pervaiz Elahi for strong Pak-India relations

LAHORE, Jan 04 (APP):Acting Punjab Governor Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday said that people to people contacts were vital in improving the relations between the neighbouring Pakistan and India.

Talking to a 32-member Lawyers’ delegation from India, headed by Advocate Partap Singh, during a meeting at the Governor’s House here, he said lawyers could play an effective role in paving the way for amicable relations, adding that Pakistan wanted peaceful relationship with all its neighbours including India on parity.