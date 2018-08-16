Pervaiz Elahi elected Punjab Assembly Speaker

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP):Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of Pakistan Muslim League-Q on Thursday was elected Punjab Assembly Speaker.

Out of the total 349 votes, he secured 201 votes, while his rival, PML-N’s candidate Chaudhry Iqbal Gujjar obtained 147 votes. One vote was rejected during the counting.

The outgoing speaker, Rana Muhammad Iqbal administered oath to the new speaker and felicitated him on his success.

After taking the oath, Pervaiz Elahi delivered his maiden speech. He thanked his voters, especially PTI Chairman Imran Khan, for their support and vowed to work for betterment of the province and Pakistan.

He vowed to give due respect to every member saying, “I will do justice to each lawmaker regardless of his party affiliation.”

He urged the opposition to play a constructive role in the passage of legislation.