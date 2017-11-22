Performance of DRAP improved in line with WHO report: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (APP):Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar Wednesday said performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was improved by the Federal government in line with the report of World Health Organization (WHO).

She was responding to a Calling Attention Notice of Senator Karim Ahmed Khawaja during session of the Senate here.

She said the government itself asked World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2013 for preparation of an evaluation report about medicine management, which was

prepared in February 2014.

WHO undertook a base line survey and evaluated the registration process for medicines in Pakistan, she said adding WHO admitted that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had taken steps for improving medicine management systems.

The report analysed the government steps for registration of medicines, inspection, distribution of medicines and clinical trials.

WHO had approved two steps of qualifications achieved by DRAP and

in the next two years further improvements would be achieved, she added.

She said the ministry would like to hold a briefing for the Senate members about improvements in the DRAP.

After statement of the minister, Chairman Senate Mian Raza

Rabbani disposed off the matter.