People’s rights snatched during 11-year PPP rule in Sindh: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the poor governance of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), during its 11-year’s rule in Sindh, had deprived the people of their rights.



Dr Firdous, in a tweet said, the innocent children of the province were paying price of the PPP’s bad performance with their lives as it had turned Karachi into a waste-yard. The public did not support the party anymore, she added.

Referring to PPP’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said the heirs of inherited politics were only worried to protect their assets built from corruption.