People’s friendly budget to ensure progress, prosperity: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Parliamentarians on Friday hailed the federal budget 2017-18 as ‘people friendly’, which covered all sectors of the economy to make sure that the country continued its journey on path of progress and prosperity.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Engr Amir Maqam said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was working for prosperity of the country and that was why it had presented a record development budget.

It was the fifth consecutive budget of the government with special focus on providing relief to the poor despite economic challenges, he said talking to APP.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Maiza Hameed termed the budget pro-poor as it conatined many steps for providing relief of the common man.

The working class as well as pensioners had been given reasonable raise in their wages, which was an appreciable measure, she remarked.

The credit for such a relief-oriented budget went to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, she added.

MNA Dr Darshan said the government had announced incentives for all

the segments of the society, including traders, industrialists and farmers,

besides the common people, who were given maximum relief.