ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday said the people’s
favorite leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif once again succeeded in
the court of people and law.
Addressing a public gathering here, Asif Kirmani said the
honorable apex court today gave a historical verdict on Panama Papers
case in favor of Nawaz Sharif by rejecting all false allegations against him.
He asked the activists of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) from
Khyber to Karachi to thank Allah Almighty as their leader was once
again proved to be ‘Sadiq and Amin.’
He said when the opponents started making accusations on
Panama Papers, Nawaz Sharif himself wrote a letter to the Supreme
Court for investigating into the matter by forming a Joint Commission.
However, he said the master of U-Turn, PTI Chief Imran Khan,
who was earlier in favour of forming a Judicial Commission took
another U-Turn and declined to accept the Commission on this matter.
The Advisor said the PM presented himself and his whole family
for accountability.
“The PM faced this case like an ordinary citizen and offered
to get the financial matters of his family’s three generations
investigated,” Kirmani added.
He said Nawaz Sharif did not avail any exemption whereas
Pakistan People’s Party’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari always took
the advantage of National Reconciliation Order (NRO) and the
exemption to escape from corruption charges.
People’s favorite PM once again succeeds: Asif Kirmani
ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on