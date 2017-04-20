People’s favorite PM once again succeeds: Asif Kirmani

ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday said the people’s

favorite leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif once again succeeded in

the court of people and law.

Addressing a public gathering here, Asif Kirmani said the

honorable apex court today gave a historical verdict on Panama Papers

case in favor of Nawaz Sharif by rejecting all false allegations against him.

He asked the activists of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) from

Khyber to Karachi to thank Allah Almighty as their leader was once

again proved to be ‘Sadiq and Amin.’

He said when the opponents started making accusations on

Panama Papers, Nawaz Sharif himself wrote a letter to the Supreme

Court for investigating into the matter by forming a Joint Commission.

However, he said the master of U-Turn, PTI Chief Imran Khan,

who was earlier in favour of forming a Judicial Commission took

another U-Turn and declined to accept the Commission on this matter.

The Advisor said the PM presented himself and his whole family

for accountability.

“The PM faced this case like an ordinary citizen and offered

to get the financial matters of his family’s three generations

investigated,” Kirmani added.

He said Nawaz Sharif did not avail any exemption whereas

Pakistan People’s Party’s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari always took

the advantage of National Reconciliation Order (NRO) and the

exemption to escape from corruption charges.