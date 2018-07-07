People’s court rejected verdict against Nawaz: Shehbaz

SIALKOT, Jul 7 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the court of people of Pakistan had rejected the accountability court verdict against Nawaz Sharif and his family.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) in collaboration with anti-PML-N elements was targeting the party, he alleged while addressing an election meeting at Narowal.

Shehbaz claimed that the accountability court had not done justice to Nawaz Sharif. Its verdict was rather “killing” of the justice and that was why it had been rejected by the court of people, he added.

He said such a leader was sentenced who had made Pakistan a nuclear power and executed a number of development schemes across the country.

The PML-N chief alleged that NAB, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were working to weaken the national institutions.

Shehbaz strongly criticised PTI chief Imran Khan, saying his party had done nothing for the people of Khyber Paktunkhwa, where it was in government. On the other hand, the PML-N government, both in the Centre and in Punjab, delivered in a better way and fulfilled all the promises which the party had made during the campaign for 2013 election, he claimed.

He said the PML-N government overcame the menace of energy crisis, which it had inherited, and ended the era of darkness in the country. It also eliminated terrorism from the country and restored peace in Karachi, he added.

Shehbaz said Nawaz Sharif gave the great gift of China Pakistan Economic Corridor to the nation, besides completing record mega development projects across the country.

He pledged that after coming to power, the PML-N would make Pakistan a developed country like Malaysia and Turkey.

The PML-N chief asked the masses to vote the PML-N showing their rejection of the court verdict against the former prime minister. He hoped that the polling day of July 25 would be the day of victory for the PML-N.