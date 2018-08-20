People want better education, health facilities: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that people wanted to get better educational and health facilities and for this, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) government was taking all necessary measures to achieve the objectives.

The PTI government would have to deliver in 100 days as people holds expectation from Imran Khan, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring back the looted money from the corrupt elements abroad adding that a top brass of the political group had been facing court trails in that

regard.

A 100 million youth were supporting Imran Khan and PTI will have to deliver within hundred

days for their satisfaction, he added. He said Imran Khan wanted to promote cricket and for this, measures would be taken to build grounds.

Sheikh Rashid urged the people to provide suggestions through social media, so that we

could bring changes in the institutions like Railways.

To a question about relations with India, he said we want better relations with all

neighbouring countries. Pakistan had developed strong relations with Russia and it was for the first

time in the history of the country, that the forces of Russia had observed training exercise together, he added.

He said there must be a way forward where both the nuclear power states restart dialogues

for the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue.