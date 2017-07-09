MULTAN, July 9 (APP): A good number of people,
including women and children, visited the Mango Festival
here on Sunday.
The three-day mango festival was being organized jointly
by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, the
district government and the Mango Research Institute at
a local marriage club. More than 150 varieties of mangoes,
including 40 foreign varieties, have been displayed
in the event.
The visitors,including Raza Anwar, Sajid Iqbal and Saad
Qureshi while talking to APP expressed their pleasure and
said they were enjoying the event. They added that they had
witnessed many varieties first time and it was very difficult
for them to guess about mango varieties.
Today,the second day of the festival,the organizers had
arranged different programmes, including mango innovative
cutting, mango eating competition, musical chair, face
painting,poster making, humourous speeches,dramas and poetry
session.
While addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
University of Agriculture Dr Asif said the festival would
surely help improve exports and growers would be able to
earn handsome returns.
On this occasion, Dr Naseem Labar, Dr Shafqat Saeed,
Shiekh Saeed, Dr Alamgir, Muhammal Ali Raza Sargana and others
were also present.
People visit Mango Festival
MULTAN, July 9 (APP): A good number of people,