People to vote for PML-N on July 25: Shehbaz

ALIPUR CHATHHA (WAZIRABAD), July 17 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday claimed that people would again put the country on road to progress and development on July 25 by casting vote in the favour of PML-N.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with election campaign here, he said his party executed a number of development projects, besides upgrading health and education sectors in Punjab.

He said the former prime minister had ended load-shedding, added 11,000 megawatt electricity to national grid, constructed motorways and launched China Pakistan Economic Corridor project, but he was sent to jail on July 13.

The PML-N president said Nawaz Sharif, leaving his ill wife, returned to Pakistan for the love of the people and country.

He claimed that Nawaz Sharif was not involved in corruption.

Shehbaz said, “I am thankful to the people who came out of their homes at roads on July 13 to welcome their beloved leader Nawaz Sharif.”

He said the welcome rally was peaceful but the caretaker Punjab government registered cases against the PML-N leaders.

The PML-N government, he claimed, had eliminated terrorism, besides restoring peace in the country. It also established hospitals and universities, and executed projects of public welfare, he added.

Criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, he alleged that PTI had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its five-year tenure.

Shehbaz claimed that Imran did nothing for KPK while he (Shehbaz) done a lot in Punjab for masses’ prosperity.

Shehbaz alleged that NAB was pressurizing PML-N candidates when they were busy in their election campaign which was sheer injustice.