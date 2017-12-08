People to vote for PML-N for giving CPEC, eliminating loadshedding, reducing terrorism: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry on Friday said the people would vote for Pakistan

Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for getting the country rid of loadshedding and significantly reducing terrorism, besides initiating the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

The PML-N would win the next general election on the basis of its performance, he said while talking to a private

news channel.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf’s (PTI) Jaranawala public meeting he said that Imran Khan, who

introduced bad language among the general public and politics of levelling allegations, would not gain

anything from that area.

The people of the area had great affiliation with the PML-N leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, who had facilitated them by providing natural gas, motorway and hospitals, he added.

He said that the PML-N government had fought war against terror while staying at front-foot.

The PML-N had won the election from Jaranwala in the past, he said adding, his party would again clinch

the next polls not only from this area, but also from all other parts of the country.

He said that Imran Khan, Tahir ul Qadri and Asif Ali Zardari could neither compete with the PML-N nor reduce its

vote bank.

He said that Zardari had destroyed the ideology of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party, while

Imran Khan had only played politics of gimmicks and allegations during the last four and a half years.

Expressing dismay over lack of interest of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said Imran Khan had failed to deliver

anything for the people of the province.

Talal Chaudhry said that the nation would vote for PML-N in the next general election on the basis of

its performance.