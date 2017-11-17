People to reject negative politics in elections 2018: CM

LAHORE, Nov 17 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said that elements involved in politics
of falsehood and mendacity should realize facts as
hindering the development process is no service
to the people.
The elements which had not passion for the
public service did not want any progress in the country.
Instead of serving the people, political jugulars had
wasted precious time of the nation, he added.
He expressed these views while talking to the members
of the national assembly who called on him here Friday.
The political future of the ones who had been
involved in allegation-leveling and negative politics was
bleak, he said and added the people would reject the persons
doing negative politics in the elections of 2018.
“We have treated the public service as a noble cause
as Pakistan is our country and we all have to work
collectively to make it even better,” he said.
The chief minister said the elements showing the worst
performance in their province were only doing politics of
accusations and the conscious people could not be fooled
through falsehood.
“The public service is our mission and it will be fulfilled
at every cost,” he said and added the country had been moved
forward on the road to development.
“We are fully committed to the national development and
every effort has been made to get the country rid of
problems. We are working with a passion for public service
and our welfare initiatives are a conspicuous proof of it,”
he said.
Those who called on the chief minister included
Federal Parliamentary Secretaries Alimdad Lalika, Ch Armaghan
Subhani and Tahir Bashir Cheema MNA.
