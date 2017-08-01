ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri
Lanka Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Army Rugby Team for their good performance in Army-to-Army sports exchange programme in Sri Lanka.
According to a press release issued here, a 17-member Rugby team that
won both matches is currently in Sri Lanka to play a bilateral series with their counterparts in Sri Lanka Army under Army-to-Army sports exchange programme.
Team also visited the High Commission of Pakistan.
While praising the team’s performance, Sarfraz Ahmad said such visits
would not only help in grooming young players but would also be strengthening relations between the two countries.
He said more people to people contacts through sports activities would
further enhance friendly ties,
On the occasion, head of the delegation, Brig Ghulam Jilani apprised
the high commissioner about warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan Army to Pakistani team.
People to People contact to further enhance friendly ties: Pak Envoy
ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri