People to make successful PML-N in election: Shehbaz Sharif

SARGODHA, July 21 (APP)::Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that people would make his party successful in the general election with a majority vote.

Addressing public gatherings at Bhagtanwala and Silanwali, he said that slogan of Nawaz Sharif ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ had reached door to door which would prove to be a milestone for the success of PML-N in election.

He said that after coming into power again the PML-N would continue its mission of serving the people at their doorsteps, adding that opponents were afraid of PML-N popularity.

The former CM said that PML-N would be more efficient and committed in serving the people as it was the only party which served Pakistan and its people selflessly during the last five years and by the grace of Allah Almighty, it would continue to serve after winning the general election.

He urged the people to come out of their houses for polling votes on July 25 for the prosperity and wellbeing of the country.

Shahbaz said that seeing the size of the audience in this hot weather he was certain that victory was knocking at the door of PML-N.

PML-N district president Shahnawaz Ranjha, former MNAs Mohsin Shahnawaz and Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti were accompanied.