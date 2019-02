MULTAN, Feb 01 (APP):Federal parliamentary secretary for finance, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Friday hailed the Finance Supplementary Bill 2019 as a people-friendly initiative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said that more relief would be offered to people in the next few months.

In a statement issued here, he said that the PTI government stabilized a dwindling national economy in just five months and increased exports considerably.