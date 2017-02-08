: People to get cheap electricity: CM

LAHORE, Feb 8 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif on Wednesday said people would get cheap electricity as
the Punjab government and renowned Turkish Company Zorlu Enerji
Holding signed an MoU for setting up 200 MW solar power project
in Quaid e Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur.
Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest at
the ceremony held at Model Town. Secretary Energy Asad ur Rehman
Gillani on behalf of the Punjab government and Deputy General
Manager Ahmet Yagmur on behalf of Turkish Company signed the MoU.
The Turkish company under MoU will install 200MW solar plant at
Quaid e Azam Solar Power Park, Bahawalpur, while the Punjab
government will provide all out facilities to Turkish company.
Addressing MoU signing ceremony, the Chief Minister said the
MoU reached with Turkish company would help eliminate darkness
of load shedding from the country. He said historic friendly
ties with Turkey were transforming into economic cooperation.
He said electricity produced from 200MW project would
cost Rs. 5.25 per unit (5.15 cent) that would be a great
achievement.
He said that solar project was the best power project of the
country, while NEPRA’s tariff currently stood at 10.50 cents which
was an exceptionally high.
He said that Turkish company and the Punjab government had
signed 100MW solar power project a few days ago and that project
would be completed in June, while today’s project would be
completed in December 2017.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, hectic efforts were being made to overcome energy crisis
and work on mega development projects was continuing at the fast
track with transparency, speed and in a professional manner.
He said the recent agreement showed close cooperation between
Turkey and Pakistan.
He congratulated Turkish Consul General Serdar Deniz, officials
of Turkish Company and the team of Punjab government who were doing
a wonderful job.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy General Manager of Turkish
Company said the project would be completed as per schedule and they
would work day and night under the vision of Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif.
Provincial Ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sher Ali Khan,
Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of concerning
departments, Turkish Consul General and officials of Turkish
company were also present on the occasion.