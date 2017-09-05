People to come out on Sept 17 to support Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is running campaign of NA-120
by-election for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, said that the people
would come out on September 17 to support Nawaz Sharif and vote
for the PML-N.
The people of Lahore did not accept the disqualification
of Nawaz Sharif, she said this while addressing a gathering of
PML-N workers here on Tuesday.
She said the PML-N workers and supporters had not
accepted disqualification of their leader and they would
vote for the party candidate.
Earlier, she inaugurated a PML-N election office at Abdali
Road, where she was welcomed by a large number of party workers.
The fireworks was also displayed on the occasion.
