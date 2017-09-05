People to come out on Sept 17 to support Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

LAHORE, Sept 5 (APP): Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is running campaign of NA-120

by-election for her mother Kulsoom Nawaz, said that the people

would come out on September 17 to support Nawaz Sharif and vote

for the PML-N.

The people of Lahore did not accept the disqualification

of Nawaz Sharif, she said this while addressing a gathering of

PML-N workers here on Tuesday.

She said the PML-N workers and supporters had not

accepted disqualification of their leader and they would

vote for the party candidate.

Earlier, she inaugurated a PML-N election office at Abdali

Road, where she was welcomed by a large number of party workers.

The fireworks was also displayed on the occasion.