People to cast votes in general elections on performance:Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Senator Lt.Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Wednesday said, people would cast votes on the basis of performance of the political parties in general election 2018.

He expressed the hope that the results of general election would be in favour of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) due to its five years performance.

Almost all major political parties were in power in different provinces and people were monitoring the performance of their governments, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said PML-N leadership had overcome power load-shedding in four years and provided modern transport facilities in all over the country, adding many mega projects including development connectivity, telecommunication, energy,air ports , ports, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other achievements were on the credit of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who was three time elected prime minister of the country.

The senator said process of change was gradual and with the passage of time, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and its leadership had spent major time in holding sit-ins and protests on the roads.

Replying to a query on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, he said she was great lady and mature democratic politician of the country and her assesination was a big loss to the nation.