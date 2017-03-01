People to be equipped with latest trends to fight against natural calamities: Shehbaz

LAHORE, March 1 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Civil Defense was a well-organized institute being set up with collaboration of government which worked for enhancing power and capacity building of nation during war and peace.

“Civil Defense takes all those steps which will hinder enemies to achieve their targets during their attack unalike real fight,” he added.

In his message on World Civil Defense Day, the Chief Minister said, “It actually includes such activities of government which arm people with every needful precautionary step as will help them to survive from earthquake and other natural calamities to form safe society.” He said, in order to minimize the loss of life and property of citizens, civil

defense played a vital role.

“Observing Civil Defense Day is an attempt to make people ponder and adopt precautionary measures in advance also it is notable to pay homage to all those people and organizations that are rendering valuable services during wars and calamities breakout,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said it was the need of hour to reorganize this institute at concrete basis and equip with latest trends to execute more efficiently.