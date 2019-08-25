People throng Jinnah’s vintage photographs exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):A large number of people from all walks of life Sunday thronged a day-long exhibition showcasing more than 70 vintage photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9 Park).

The exhibition featuring photos of the Father of the Nation organized by the Press Information Department (PID) in connection with the Independence Day of Pakistan, was aimed at sensitizing the youth about the country’s history and freedom movement.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Zahida Parveen visited the exhibition and lauded the quality of pictures preserved by the PID. Such pictures of the Quaid-e-Azam had never been displayed for the public in the past, she said while taking round of the exhibition.