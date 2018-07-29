People repose confidence in Imran Khan: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that people of Pakistan had reposed their confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan that was why the PTI achieved massive victory in the recent general election.

Talking to the media here, she said that last PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had taken effective steps to improve living standard of the common man, asserting that this time again, Imran

Khan would definitely come up to expectations of the people. She mentioned that Imran Khan wanted to bring improvement in the sectors of health and education on priority basis.

She said that keeping in the view of the importance of safe drinking water, they would install filtration plants in every union council, besides ensuring reconstruction of the existing water supply system. The PTI government, she assured, would streamline the sanitation and drainage system after conducting a comprehensive survey to ensure durability of the project.

PTI government, she said, would also put in place a comprehensive strategy for solid waste and

its dumping so as to keep the residential and commercial areas neat and clean, besides providing with Insaf Sehat Cards to the poor and deserving families for availing free of cost medical treatment

facilities. Public sector schools and technical institutions would also be revived on modern lines,

she assured.

The PTI leader said that general election 2018 was held in free and fair manner, therefore, all the parties should acknowledge the results of polls.

Dr Yasmin Rashid thanked all her voters and supporters, who placed banners in her favour in the constituency NA-125 from where she contested the general election 2018.