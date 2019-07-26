People rejected baseless, false propaganda of opposition: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said people had rejected the baseless and false propaganda of the opposition and its criticism against Prime Minister Imran Khan was only due to animosity and hostility towards him.

Speaking at a press conference to brief about decisions of the federal cabinet, she said Pakistan needed stability and a suitable environment so that the nation, drowned in debt, could get investment from abroad.

“We want to end poverty and unemployment from the country,” she said adding that opposition had the right to protest but it should not tantamount to creating anarchy to hamper development process. She said that people had to right to decide about the future of a government after completion of its tenure on the basis of performance.