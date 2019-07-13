People of Sindh revolt against corrupt provincial government: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the people of Sindh have risen against the corrupt provincial government of Pakistan People’s Party ( PPP).

In a tweet, the SAPM said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hue and cry over sure defeat of his party in the upcoming bye-election in Ghotki.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.