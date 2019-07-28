ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan have openly welcomed President Trump’s offer for third-party mediation on Kashmir and would extend their wholehearted support to this momentous initiative.
He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan believe that the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic measures.
People of Pakistan, Kashmir openly welcome, support Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir
