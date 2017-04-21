People of Pakistan happy with SC’s decision on Panama case: Saira Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Minister of State for National

Health Services Saira Afzal Tarar on Friday said the people of

Pakistan are happy with the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on

Panama case.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, she said there

is a clear message that people of Pakistan have confidence on the

leadership of PML-N.

Saira Afzal highlighted that “all of us accept this decision

with patience and we pray for the continuity of democracy in

the country”.

She said the PML-N would further work on

developmental and energy projects with more enthusiasm

and passion.