KARACHI, Jul 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for

NA-246 Abdul Shakoor Shad Wednesday claimed that people of Lyari have

rejected PPP and would now vote for change.

Talking to the people of his constituency during corner

meetings in different areas of NA-246, he said that July 25 would be the

day of victory for his party.

Abdul Shakoor Shad was accompanied by candidate for PS-108 Nasir

Kareem and other leaders of his party.