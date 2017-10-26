People of GB lauds PM for inaugurating Gilgit Baltistan University

PESHAWAR, Oct 26 (APP):People of every walk of life in Gilgit- Baltistan lauded Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi for inaugurating Gilgit-Baltistan University (GBU) that would help provide quality higher education to students of this remote province at their doorsteps.

They said the Prime Minister has won hearts and minds of hundreds of thousands of people of Gilgit -Baltistan by inaugurating the mega GBU project and termed it a gift of PMLN Government for people of this scenic and peaceful province.

Muhammad Sharif, a local journalist and resident of Astore

told APP on Thursday the students of GB were mostly visiting Punjab, KP, Islamabad and Sindh provinces for higher education due to absence of a full-fledge university here and inauguration of this state of the art university would help

save their time viz a viz money.

“GBU was the long standing demand of people of GB that was fulfilled by Prime Minister Abbassi during his important visit to Skardu on Wednesday,” he explained.

The GB Government has donated 1,500 kanal land for GBU,

which would be set up at a cost of Rs 1769.845 million to cater education needs of around 2,000 students. The university would have separate male and female hostels for 200 students each with state of art facilities of laboratories,

libraries and academic blocks.

In the past, most of students especially women belong to low income groups and poor families had left their education incomplete after graduation owing to financial constraints due to absence of a public sector university in GB.

However, now they would complete their MA, MSc degrees at their doorsteps by not going to other provinces for higher education, he remarked.

GBU would bring education revolution in the province besides

spreading the rays of knowledge especially in women folk in all districts of the province, he said, adding PML-N government was the only government which completed every single project it launched in the interest of people and inauguration of GB University was a testimony towards this fact.

Sohaib, a resident of Gilgit and Afzal Hussain resident of Skardu said people of GB were thankful to Prime Minister for inaugurating this key project and termed it leap step

forward in equipping students of with ornament of quality education.

The Skardu Cadet College, they said, would help bring about a revolutionary change in the lives of people of Gilgit Baltistan besides will alleviate poverty, discourage illiteracy and generate jobs opportunities for youth. They said these mega education projects reflected pro-education policies of PMLN Government.

These mega projects besides others would help increase

enrollment of GB students in civil and military service besides producing quality doctors, engineers, academicians, poets, architects, foresters and wildlife expert and professionals in diversified fields.